QUINCY — George M. Ross, age 69, of Quincy, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2:30 A.M. at his home.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1949, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late Norma and Dale Markin and Bob and Norma Ross.

On June 11, 1976, George married Patricia "Penny" (Reeves) Ross who survives along with three children, Rob (Andrea) Ross, of DeGraff, Shelly (Darrin) Webb, of Sidney, and Scott (Rebecca) Sarver, of St. Paris; five grandchildren, Ginny Ross, Kelsie and Zach Webb, Kade Sarver, and Kavan Sarver; and four siblings, Candy (Ray) Jackson, of St. Paris, Karla Markin-Cross, of Florida, Chuck Marki,n of Florida, and Diane Ross, of St. Paris,

He was preceded in death by one brother, John Ross.

Mr. Ross served his country as a jet mechanic in the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam War from May 8, 1969 to May 14, 1973. He was a member of the Sidney American Legion Post 217, and a life-member of the Sidney VFW. He was the owner/operator of his own truck driving business for 43 years.

George loved going to the farm, the pond, hunting mushrooms, and loved his dogs.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services held at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery at a later date at the family's convenience.

Memorials may be made to Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF)