SIDNEY — George William Clawson, 84, of Sidney, Ohio, peacefully passed away on November 7, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. George was born August 20, 1936 to the late Frank M. and Natalie (Johnston) Clawson.

George is survived by his sister: Letitia (Ben) DeWeese of Greenville, Ohio; his nieces: Mary (Charles) Wheeler of Lakeland, Florida, Mindy (Mike) Witt and their boys: Owen and Noah, of Beavercreek, Ohio; and his nephews: Tom (Catie) DeWeese and their children: Pepper, Ginger, John and Emberlee of Chandler, Arizona and Jim (Amber) DeWeese and their girls: Alaina, Ava and Adelynn of Lancaster, Ohio.

After George graduated from Sidney High in 1954, he moved to Los Angeles, where he worked for Lockheed. He moved back to Sidney in the late 60's and has lived there ever since. He always wanted to own a bar, so in 1977, he opened George's Sidney Tavern for several years. Throughout his life, he worked for many different companies. He retired from Rapid Design Service Inc. of Dayton, Ohio, as a project leader in electrical controls group after 28 years.

Over the years, George enjoyed camping in his Scamp camper at Blue Grass Festivals like Round Eye and County Concert in the Hills. He enjoyed taking his 1970 Ford Mustang convertible to car shows. He was a good cook and enjoyed entertaining his friends and family by grilling out and making homemade ice cream. He loved getting together with family for the holidays. George loved to play mahjong, euchre and bridge. A recent highlight of his life was in 2019 when he became a Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. He loved playing bridge with his friends at the Logan County Bridge Club. He was a social member of the VFW, where he helped out with their dinners and activities.

A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed to www.theadamsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Adams Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio.