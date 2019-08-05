ANNA — George Richard Wilson, age 72, of Anna, passed away Aug. 4, 2019, at his residence.

George was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Lima, Ohio, to the late William Wilson and Dorothy (Stevenson) Wilson. On July 11, 1967, he married Vicki (Kissling) Wilson, and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage.

He is survived by sister, Susie Miller, of Kenton, Ohio

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

He was of the Methodist faith. George proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam war. He was a 1966 graduate of Upper Sciota Valley High School in McGuffy, Ohio. He retired from Rising Sun Transportation in Jackson Center, Ohio. George was a member of the VFW in Roundhead, Ohio, an avid outdoorsman, and loved to fish and hunt.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Klopfenstein, officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, with full military honors.

Donations may be made to Wilson Memorial Hospice in George's memory.

