DEGRAFF — Gerald Ray "Jerry" Davis, 74, of DeGraff, passed away peacefully at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Sidney, Ohio, on March 18, 1945, a son of the late Wavel Leon and Mabel (Lacey) Davis. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Egts; twin siblings Shirley Barga and Sherman Davis; and a brother, Ronald Davis.

On March 31, 1979, Jerry married the former Janice Kay Dressback in DeGraff, and she survives, along with two daughters, Tauna (Nick) Heisler, of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Jill Parthemore, of DeGraff; two sons, Jeremy (Amanda) Davis, of Jackson Center, and Joe (Karen) Davis, of Norfolk, Virginia; six grandchildren, Dustin (Becca) Heisler, Logan (Josh) Lerch, Kelsey Parthemore, Kyle Parthemore, Caleb Davis and Levi Davis; many nieces and nephews; and his granddog "Piper."

Jerry retired from Navistar in 1999 following 31 years of service. He was a member of the Quincy United Methodist Church and also volunteered as a firefighter and rescue squad driver for the Quincy Fire Department for 50 years. His many passions included coaching his kids through the years, carpentry, riding his Harley, and cracking jokes to put a smile on anyone's face. He took great pride in sharing his love for serving others through mission trips to New Orleans and Kentucky. He also expressed his passion to serve others through many local projects in the Riverside community.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Quincy United Methodist Church, 111 South St, in Quincy. Pastor Kristen Lawson will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the church. Burial will follow in Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio, with military rites performed by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Jerry's memory, to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420, the Quincy United Methodist Church Trustees, P.O. Box 46, Quincy, Ohio 43343, or to the Quincy Fire Department, 119 Main Street, Quincy, Ohio 43343.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.