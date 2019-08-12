VERSAILLES — Gerald F. "Jerry" Hemmelgarn, age 92, of Versailles, passed away at 7:25 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his residence.

Jerry was born July 2, 1927, in Burkettsville to the late Ernest and Lena (Pottkotter) Hemmelgarn. Jerry was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Leetta Hemmelgarn.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norma E. (Gaier) Hemmelgarn whom he married June 27, 1951; children, Larry and Dana Hemmelgarn, of Tennessee, Mike Hemmelgarn, of Versailles, Rose and Don Lucas, of Arcanum, Tom and Sonya Hemmelgarn, of Dayton, and Margie Mayhew and fiancé, Mark Siegel, of Versailles; sister, Ruth Bettinge,r of Tampa, Florida; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jerry worked at Worch Lumber Co. in Versailles from 1949-1960. He retired from Larger Bros. Transport in Fort Loramie where he hauled milk for 31 years. After his retirement, Jerry mowed grass for Wayne Township for many years.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles, with the Rev. Jim Simons officiating. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Emergency Medical Services.

