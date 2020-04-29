FORT LORAMIE – Gerald "Gary" Sommer, age 74, of Fort Loramie, Ohio, passed away at 6:26 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Wilson Hospital, Sidney.

He was born April 9, 1946, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late George F. and Luella S. (Bergman) Sommer.

He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Steve Davidson, McCartyville; a niece, Erica and Jesse Kreitzer, Draper, Utah; and a great-niece, Kenzie.

He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, a member of the National Guard for six years and retired with 40-plus years at Ply Gem.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a graveside service held for immediate family on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Michael Cemetery, and a memorial mass will be held for family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad, 260 N. Main St., Fort Loramie, OH 45845.

