Gerald "Gary" Sommer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald "Gary" Sommer.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FORT LORAMIE – Gerald "Gary" Sommer, age 74, of Fort Loramie, Ohio, passed away at 6:26 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Wilson Hospital, Sidney.

He was born April 9, 1946, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late George F. and Luella S. (Bergman) Sommer.

He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Steve Davidson, McCartyville; a niece, Erica and Jesse Kreitzer, Draper, Utah; and a great-niece, Kenzie.

He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, a member of the National Guard for six years and retired with 40-plus years at Ply Gem.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a graveside service held for immediate family on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Michael Cemetery, and a memorial mass will be held for family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad, 260 N. Main St., Fort Loramie, OH 45845.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.