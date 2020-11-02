1/1
Germaine I. Homan
1958 - 2020
MINSTER — Germaine I. Homan, age 62, formerly of Coldwater passed peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home at Heritage Center in Minster.

She was born June 7, 1958 in Coldwater to the late Al J. & Irene (Hake) Homan. Surviving are siblings, Marcile Schmiesing of Minster, Georgene (Daniel) Post of Sharpsburg, Helene (Steve) Eilerman of New Bremen, Roslyn Bruns of Dublin and Hubert (Jean) Homan of Coldwater and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by twin (infant) brothers John and Joseph, brother-in-law David Schmiesing, and nephew Curt Eilerman.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Coldwater. Germaine attended Cheryl Ann Programs and CA Industries for 45 years and this was an enormous part of Germaine's life. For the last five years she made her home at Heritage Center and attended Benchmark Dayhab. She was known for her sass, spunk, incredible heart, and her many endearing terms for the people she loved. Germaine gave her love and her hugs and kisses freely and had a way of making everyone feel special. She had a way of lighting up a room. The family wishes to recognize the many special caregivers in Germaine's life; their contribution to her life, and hers to theirs, is immeasurable.

A Public Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, masks will be required of all attendees and CDC guidelines will be followed. Mass will be livestreamed at http://coldwatercluster.org/content/helpful-links-watch-mass-online. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10 am Tuesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater.

Memorial contributions may be made to the CA Industries or Benchmark in St. Marys. Condolences for the family may be left at hogenkampfh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Memories & Condolences

November 1, 2020
Dear Hubie, Jean & family members, so sorry for your loss. Because of Covid-19, we choose not to go to the viewing or funeral mass but will watch live streaming of the funeral mass. Will remember Germaine in our prayers. Our deepest sympathy.
Charles & Annrita Gerlach
Family
November 1, 2020
Oh Germaine how you changed my life! Your love and orneriness leave me and many others with so many beautiful memories. Thanks for always reminding us what unconditional love and acceptance truly was. Your reward in heaven is great.
My sincere sympathy to all of Germaine’s family.
Jean Garman
Friend
November 1, 2020
Dear Germaine's family, so sorry for your loss. There was only one Germaine! I have some wonderful memories of her years ago at Cheryl Ann. Due to circumstances I will be unable to attend her viewing/funeral. Keeping all family members in my prayers for peace and comfort. Sincerely, Arline Sacher
Arline Sacher
Friend
October 31, 2020
Oh how I loved being around Germaine Yep! She had spunk! Her giggle was contagious,.. and she knew when she was with people who enjoyed her “Monet “ will miss you Germaine
Annette Roeth
Coworker
October 31, 2020
We will miss you Germaine!
Gina
Family
October 30, 2020
Sending our sympathy to the family. Sorry for your loss.
Roger and Cheryl Barlage
Friend
