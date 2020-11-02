MINSTER — Germaine I. Homan, age 62, formerly of Coldwater passed peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home at Heritage Center in Minster.

She was born June 7, 1958 in Coldwater to the late Al J. & Irene (Hake) Homan. Surviving are siblings, Marcile Schmiesing of Minster, Georgene (Daniel) Post of Sharpsburg, Helene (Steve) Eilerman of New Bremen, Roslyn Bruns of Dublin and Hubert (Jean) Homan of Coldwater and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by twin (infant) brothers John and Joseph, brother-in-law David Schmiesing, and nephew Curt Eilerman.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Coldwater. Germaine attended Cheryl Ann Programs and CA Industries for 45 years and this was an enormous part of Germaine's life. For the last five years she made her home at Heritage Center and attended Benchmark Dayhab. She was known for her sass, spunk, incredible heart, and her many endearing terms for the people she loved. Germaine gave her love and her hugs and kisses freely and had a way of making everyone feel special. She had a way of lighting up a room. The family wishes to recognize the many special caregivers in Germaine's life; their contribution to her life, and hers to theirs, is immeasurable.

A Public Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, masks will be required of all attendees and CDC guidelines will be followed. Mass will be livestreamed at http://coldwatercluster.org/content/helpful-links-watch-mass-online. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10 am Tuesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater.

Memorial contributions may be made to the CA Industries or Benchmark in St. Marys. Condolences for the family may be left at hogenkampfh.com.