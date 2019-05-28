PIQUA — Gladys J. Cantrell, age 82, of Piqua, went home to be with her Lord Monday, May 27, 2019, at 1:17 p.m. in her residence.

She was born Dec. 13, 1936, in West Liberty, Kentucky, to the late Hazel and Jessie (Smith) Young. She married Darlie N. Cantrell Dec. 22, 1954, in West Liberty, Kentucky. He preceded her in death Feb. 5, 2015.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Carl McNeill, Piqua, Ohio; 13 brothers and sisters, Darrell (Lois) Young, West Liberty, Kentucky, Ranie (Delores) Young, Bradford, Ohio, Raymond (Ann) Young, Sidney, Ohio, Brenis (Richard) Fagan, Piqua, Ohio, Jean (Jerry) Wilson, Piqua, Ohio, Delvie (Keith) Palmer, Piqua, Ohio, Jeanelle (Randy) Halsey, West Liberty, Kentucky, Jeanette (Bobby) Sowards, Frenchburg, Kentucky, Martha (Rick) Bair, Wellington, Kentucky, Carol Blair (John Hughes), Sandy Hook, Kentucky, Cindy (Robbie) Bradley, West Liberty, Kentucky, David (Debbie) Young, Flat Gap, Kentucky, Stanley (Darlene) Young, Ezel, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Freisthler, Anna, Ohio, and Heather (Daniel) Langston, Sidney, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Braelynn Kentucky Bryer Langston, Kendall Freisthler and Isabella Freisthler.

She was preceded in death by one sister: Imogene Young.

Gladys was a longtime faithful member of Crossroads Church of God Mountain Assembly, Piqua, Ohio. She was employed with the Orr Felt Company, Piqua, Ohio for 28 years as a weaver.

A celebration of Gladys's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Crossroads Church of God, Mountain Assembly, 9330 Looney Rpad, Piqua, Ohio, with the Rev. Jerry Wilson officiating. Family will receive friends Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua.

Arrangements are being handled by Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Church of God Mountain Assembly, 9330 Looney Rd. Piqua, OH 45356.

