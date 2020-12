PIQUA — Gladys Catherine Steinke, age 94, of Piqua, OH passed away at 12:50 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Piqua Health and Rehab.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 3-5 PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.