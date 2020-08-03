Gladys Pippin

BELLEFONTAINE — Gladys Marie Pippin, 92, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and formerly of DeGraff, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Logan Acres Care Center.

Gladys was born on Oct. 29, 1927, in Broadlands, Illinois, a daughter of the late Leonard J. and Julia C. Cornwell Luallen. She married Lewis F. "Pip" Pippin in 1955 in Dayton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Anna Belle Baugh, Lula Mae Riggen and Carl Paul Luallen.

Gladys is survived by her son, Donald L. (Jackie Hughes) Pippin, of DeGraff; three grandchildren, Michael L. Pippin and Anthony W. Pippin, both of DeGraff, and Aaron C. Pippin, of Bellefontaine; five great-grandchildren, Courtni Pippin, Dylan Pippin, Katelynn Pippin, Elizabeth Pippin and Tyler Pippin; and many close friends, notably, Barbara, Linda and Vonnie.

Gladys earned her associate degree in Accounting at the Lima Business College. She worked from 1959-1979 at Henschen Industries in Jackson Center, Ohio, and from 1980-1995 at Stevens Transport in Mesquite, Texas, before retiring. When she was able, she enjoyed cooking family meals, having family gatherings, and attending family reunions in Toledo, Ohio, Cookeville, Tennessee, or Illinois depending on where it was held at the time.

Chaplain Cynthia Defibaugh will begin graveside services at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Rea Cemetery, Bloomfield Township, Logan County, Ohio.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.