PIQUA — Glen L. Foutz, age 69, of Piqua, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Theresa of the Infant of Jesus Catholic Church, Covington. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio.