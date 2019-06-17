SIDNEY – Glendith June Martz, age 73, of Sidney, passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019.

She was born July 20, 1945, in Jellico, Tennessee, to the late Floyd Nation and Sarah (Waits) Nation. She married the love of her life, Garrith "Gary" Martz, on March 22, 1962, and he survives.

She is survived by children Rick (Sonya) Martz, of Delaware, Ohio, Lisa Hughes, of Sidney; Nana to grandchildren LaToya (Zak) Kimbro, Nathan (Franka) Hughes, Rashel (Chris) Schoenman, Dustin (Amber) Hughes; great-grandchildren Ryleigh Hughes, Ella Schoenman, Kelseigh Hughes; brother Benny Nation, of Orange Park, Florida; brother-in-law Randy (Mary) Martz, of Lockington; sisters-in-law Shelby Nation, of Sidney, and Anna Nation, of Sidney. June was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers.

June was a homemaker as well as the matriarch of her family. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco with the Rev. Harold McKnight officiating.

The Martz family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in June's honor to the James Cancer Hospital and Heartland Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.