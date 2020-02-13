PIQUA – Glenn H. Honeycutt, 80, of Piqua, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Ft. Myers, Florida.

He was born June 7, 1939, in Albany, Kentucky, to the late Willie G. and Vera V. (Neal) Honeycutt. He married Kimberly S. McGinness on March 7, 1986, in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include one son, David A. (Lisa) Honeycutt, of Valencia, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Tracey L. Sigler, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and Melanie R. (Michael) DeAscentis, of New Albany; two step-daughters, Jennifer R. (Jerry) Huelskamp, of Piqua, and Carrie N. (fiancé Brett Stark) Smith, of Key West, Florida; grandchildren, Hailey Honeycutt, Madelyn DeAscentis, William Sigler, Gavin Honeycutt, Mike DeAscentis, and Mara DeAscentis; step-grandchildren, Marley Huelskamp, Jackson Huelskamp, Lucas Huelskamp, Benjamin Huelskamp, Jonathan Huelskamp, and Rachel Huelskamp; a step-great granddaughter, Ivy Huelskamp; a brother, Lawrence (Gloria) Honeycutt, of Piqua; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisabeth Anne Honeycutt.

Mr. Honeycutt was a 1957 graduate of Piqua Central High School. He attended Bowling Green State University, earning a bachelor's degree in education, while being a three-year starter on the baseball team. He went on to earn his master's degree from Bowling Green a few years later.

Glenn began his teaching career at Springcreek School in Piqua before moving to Ashland to teach and coach. He returned to Piqua in 1971 to take on principal positions at Nicklin Elementary, Wilder Junior High, and finally to Piqua High School where he held the position for 15 years.

Following retirement, Glenn went on to establish AeroScents, Inc., served as a guest columnist for the Piqua Daily Call, and authored the "Old Educator" series, which was published for many years. In addition, he wrote a book titled "The Woodshed Parenting Revival, an Inquiry Into the Value of Honorable Parenting."

In his retirement, he served six different interim administrative positions including supervisor of student teachers at Wright State. It is estimated he worked with over 15,000 students and 550 teachers during his career. In addition to being an educator, Glenn was a community advocate. He was a member of Secondary Principals Association, Piqua United Fund Board, and Piqua Kiwanis Club where he served 25 years. His commitment to the community is further seen through his participation in the Miami County YMCA campaigns, Community Tasks Force, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Football Stadium Committee, and various events at St. Paul's United Church of Christ.

Glenn's athletic accolades include being a member of the first team Mid- America baseball team in 1963, an inductee into the Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame, and the State of Ohio Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame. Glenn and his wife moved to Indian Lake in 2005. He began writing his second newspaper parenting column "Current Weekly," served as president of the Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Indian Lake Community Church during his time there. They returned to Piqua in 2019.

All are welcome to join the family in honoring Glenn's life from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, consider memorial contributions to the Piqua High School Athletic Department, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, OH 45356, Piqua Education Foundation, 215 Looney Road, Piqua, OH 45356, Bowling Green State University (www.bgsu.edu), or the Piqua Parks and Recreation Department, 859 S. Main, Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.