PIQUA — Glenna Grace Sharp, age 89, of Piqua, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 8:30 p.m. at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1930, in Shelby County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred and Pauline (Sheely) McBride. In September 1947 she married her husband of 30 years, Charles R. Sharp, who preceded her in death in August 1977.

Glenna is survived by son, James Fred (Sandra) Sharp, of St. Paris; sister, Betty Jane (Gene) Wolley; four grandchildren, Molly (Bill) Blue, Charles (Danielle) Sharp, Michelle Foster and Mindy Goins; eight great-grandchildren, Isabella Sharp, Georgiana Sharp, Tabitha Blue, Jordan Blue, Jessica Blue, Nicholas Honeycutt, Lindsey (Eric) Becker and Kelsey Goins; and one great-great-grandson, Brodi Becker.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Virginia Lee (Hank) Foster, and sister, Anna Mae (Gene) Wyer.

Glenna attended Degraff High School and then went onto marriage and raising her family. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling and dancing. Glenna finished her career working at Upper Valley Medical Center and with some other local Home Health Care Agencys.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney with the Rev. Robert Akins officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the and condolences may be expressed to the Sharp family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.