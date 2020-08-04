1/1
Gloria Watercutter
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Gloria J. Watercutter, age 74, of Sidney, passed away Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 22, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Paul Jones and Mary (Salisbury) Jones. She married Wayne Watercutter on Dec. 30, 1966, and he survives in Sidney.

Also surviving are daughters, Kacy Murray and significant other Duane Stewart, and Tina (Tony) Lewis, of Sidney; grandchildren, Christopher Watercutter, Michael (Christina) Kelly, Jennifer Kelly and significant other Gary Boswell, Jackie Bowman and significant other Travis Miller, and Brandon Lewis and fiance' Taylor Hill; great-grandchildren, Jace Cromes, Dylan Kelly, Olivia Bowman, Emma Boswell and Ayla Lewis. She is also survived by siblings, Frances Jones, of Port Jefferson, Frank (Patricia) Turney, of Texas, Lawrence Paul Jones, of Texas, Cheryl Jones, of Tipp City, and Paul Dean (Mary Ann) Jones, of North Carolina.

Gloria was preceded in death by son, Larry Watercutter, sisters, Connie Ferguson and Donna Sue Jones and brother, Donald Jones.

Gloria was a member of the Full Gospel Community Church of Sidney. She retired from Copeland Corporation and Sidney City Schools where she worked several years as a cook. She loved Las Vegas and gambling, playing the lottery, camping and fishing. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and was on a bowling league for several years. She was very fond of her Shih Tzu, Maggie and Basset Hound, Ellie. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. There will be visitation one hour prior to funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, with Pastor Jeff Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens, Hardin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice in Gloria's memory.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Per Gov. DeWine's request, social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved