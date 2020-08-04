SIDNEY — Gloria J. Watercutter, age 74, of Sidney, passed away Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 22, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Paul Jones and Mary (Salisbury) Jones. She married Wayne Watercutter on Dec. 30, 1966, and he survives in Sidney.

Also surviving are daughters, Kacy Murray and significant other Duane Stewart, and Tina (Tony) Lewis, of Sidney; grandchildren, Christopher Watercutter, Michael (Christina) Kelly, Jennifer Kelly and significant other Gary Boswell, Jackie Bowman and significant other Travis Miller, and Brandon Lewis and fiance' Taylor Hill; great-grandchildren, Jace Cromes, Dylan Kelly, Olivia Bowman, Emma Boswell and Ayla Lewis. She is also survived by siblings, Frances Jones, of Port Jefferson, Frank (Patricia) Turney, of Texas, Lawrence Paul Jones, of Texas, Cheryl Jones, of Tipp City, and Paul Dean (Mary Ann) Jones, of North Carolina.

Gloria was preceded in death by son, Larry Watercutter, sisters, Connie Ferguson and Donna Sue Jones and brother, Donald Jones.

Gloria was a member of the Full Gospel Community Church of Sidney. She retired from Copeland Corporation and Sidney City Schools where she worked several years as a cook. She loved Las Vegas and gambling, playing the lottery, camping and fishing. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and was on a bowling league for several years. She was very fond of her Shih Tzu, Maggie and Basset Hound, Ellie. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. There will be visitation one hour prior to funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, with Pastor Jeff Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens, Hardin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice in Gloria's memory.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Per Gov. DeWine's request, social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed.