COLUMBUS — Gordon K. Parthemore, age 75, of Columbus, formerly of Sidney, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born on June 30, 1943, in Kenton, Ohio, the son of the late Melvin Leroy "Roy" and Elva (Karsons) Parthemore.

He is survived by eight children, Gordon Keith Parthemore, of Quincy, Michael Lee Parthemore, of Delaware, April Sue Henry, of Kenton, Brenda Lee Parthemore, of Sidney, Melissa McIntyre, of Kentucky, Pam Sue Parthemore, of Cleveland, and Tracy Lynn Linehart, of Mount Vernon; two sisters, Joyce E. Parthemore, of Springfield, and Kathie Parthemore, of New Knoxville.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Lynn Parthemore, two sisters and a brother.

Mr. Parthemore worked for Alcoa (formerly Stolle) for 33 years. He spent most of his life farming.

Burial will be held at McDonald Fairview Cemetery in Jumbo, Ohio, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the family's convenience.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed to the Parthemore family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.