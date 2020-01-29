MARIA STEIN – Grace Philomena Ruschau passed away of natural causes Monday evening, Jan. 27, 2020, just two and one half hours after her birth at the Miami Valley Hospital – Berry Women's Center in Dayton, Ohio.

She is survived by her parents, Katie (Schemmel) and Jordon Ruschau, of Mercer-Darke County Road, Maria Stein. Also surviving are grandparents, Melissa and Lavern Schemmel, of Maria Stein, Pam and Joe Ruschau, of Versailles; great-grandparents, Doris and Norb Schemmel, of Coldwater, Linda and Don (dec.) Meier, of Yorkshire, Joan and Bob Ruschau, of Versailles, Kay and Paul (dec.) Siefring, of Greenville; a great-great-grandmother, Patsy Cook, of Minster; uncles and aunts, Nick and Lynn Schemmel, of Maria Stein, Brian Schemmel and Charlene Homan, of Maria Stein, Hayden Ruschau and Kayley Ruschau, of Versailles; along with cousins, William, Matthew, Katherine and Micah (dec.) Schemmel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood with Rev. David Howard presiding. Interment will follow at St. Martin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in discretion of the family.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.