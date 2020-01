MARIA STEIN — Grace Philomena Ruschau, 2 1/2 hours old, of Mercer Darke County Line, Maria Stein, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, of natural causes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gehret Funeral Home, Fort Loramie.