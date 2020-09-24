SIDNEY — Gregg A. McDermit, age 61, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

He was born Nov. 30, 1958, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Mary Eileen (Bricker) McDermit.

On June 22, 1979, he married Ginger (Middleton) McDermit, who survives along with his two sons, Gavin (Tara) McDermit and Jeff (Christina) McDermit; seven grandchildren, Mason, Marissa, Preston, Payton and Paisley McDermit, Matt Ostrander and Devyn Ostrander; a sister, Marsha (Jarren) Ringle, of Powell, Ohio; a brother, Mike (Rhonda) McDermit; special aunt, Vivian McDermit; and Uncle Bob Bricker.

Gregg graduated in 1977 from Sidney High School and retired from Stolle Corporation after 21 years, then he worked at Fabrication Unlimited for 14 years and finished his working years at Airstream.

Due to dementia, Gregg had to give up a lot of his favorite activities. He had a passion for working on and restoring old cars, especially his 1967 Firebird. Through the years, he owned more cars than he could count. He loved NASCAR racing, bowling, coaching his boys' softball games, watching his grandkids play sports and his dog, Bentley. He also enjoyed going to casinos. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, friends and grandkids.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio, with a funeral service immediately following with the Rev. Phil Chilcote officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Sidney,Ohio.

