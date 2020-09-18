1/1
Gregg McDermitt
1958 - 2020
SIDNEY — Gregg A. McDermitt, age 61, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

He was born Nov. 30, 1958, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Mary Eileen (Bricker) McDermitt.

On June 22, 1979, he married Ginger (Middleton) McDermitt, who survived his along with two sons: Gavin (Tara) McDermitt and Jeff (Christina) McDermitt; seven grandchildren, Mason, Marissa, Preston, Payton and Paisley McDermitt, Matt Ostrander and Denyn Ostrander; a sister, Marsha (Jarren) Ringle, of Powell, Ohio; a brother, Mike (Rhonda) McDermitt; special aunt, Vivian McDermitt; and Uncle Bob Bricker.

Gregg graduated in 1977 from Sidney High School and retired from Stolle Corporation after 21 years, then he worked at Fabrication Unlimited for 14 years and finished his working years at Airstream.

Due to dementia, Gregg had to give up a lot of his favorite activities. He had a passion for working on and restoring old cars, especially his 1967 Firebird. Through the years, he owned more cars than he could count. He loved NASCAR racing, coaching his boys' softball games, watching his grandkids play sports and his dog, Bentley. He also enjoyed going to casinos. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, friends and grandkids.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, with a graveside service immediately following at Graceland Cemetery with the Rev. Phil Chilcoate officiating.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home
SEP
26
Graveside service
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
