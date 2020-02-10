JACKSON CENTER — Gregg E. Pitts, age 61, of Jackson Center, passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at Ohio State University Hospital.

He was born Jan. 15, 1959, in Logan County, Ohio, to late Franklin Pitts and Phyllis (Leibrick) Pitts. He married his soul mate, Joni (Jerew) Pitts, of Jackson Center, and she survives.

Left to cherish his memory include daughter, Chasity (Pitts) Nicholl, of Jackson Center, Ohio; stepsons, Matthew (Laurie) Preston, of Sunbury, Ohio, and Bill (Misty) Preston, of Marion, Ohio; grandchildren, Austin, Shelby, Landen Nicholl; Megan, Olivia and Jackson Preston; great-grandchild, Walker Dempsey; brothers, Thomas Pitts, of Dayton, William Pitts, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and David Pitts, of Kenton; sister, Vicky Heath, of Sidney; sister-in-law, Debbie (David) Pacha, of Richwood, Ohio; mother-in-law, Grace Jerew, of Richwood, Ohio; six nieces, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, William Jerew, brother, Roger Pitts, son, Gregg Pitts Jr., and niece, Amanda Pitts.

Gregg worked at Creative Plastics for 39 years. He served faithfully in the United States Army National Guard until his retirement after 20 years. He attended Riverside High School in DeGraff, Ohio. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Quincy. Full military honors will be provided by Sidney American Legion Post 217. Services will be officiated by Pastor Gary Brown.

Arrangements for the Pitts family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.