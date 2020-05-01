SIDNEY – Gregory A. Goedde, age 57, of Sidney, formerly of Lima and Celina, passed away April 30, 2020, at 5:26 p.m., at his residence after a long battle with cancer. Gregory was born March 26, 1963, in Lima, to Walter and Shirley (Routson) Goedde, who preceded him in death. On June 24, 1994, he married Susan (Kuhn) Goedde, who survives in Sidney. Also surviving are their children, Nikolaus (Mary) Goedde, of Celina, Crystal (Gabe) Sanders, of Cloverdale, Indiana, Stephanie (Jeff) Mercer, of Bloomington, Indiana, and Elizabeth Goedde, of Sidney; four grandchildren; and his sisters, Sue (Dan) Fifer, Cindy (Bud) Linton and Kim Williams, all of Lima. Mr. Goedde was a member of the class of 1981 at Bath High School and received his bachelor's degree from Gordon University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He last employment was a truck driver for Ferguson Construction in Sidney. He previously owned Excalibur Contracting in Lima. Private services will be held Monday at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.