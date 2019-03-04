SIDNEY — Gregory Allen Long Jr., age 36, of Sidney, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, at his residence.

Gregory was born on July 31, 1982, in Newport News, Virginia, to Gregory Allen Long Sr., of Piqua, and Donna (Shaner) Ehemann, of Anna. He married Kara (Mullins) Long on Sept. 3, 2016, and she resides in Sidney.

Also surviving are stepfather, Gene Ehemann, of Anna, children; Christopher Long, Joshua Long and Sophia Long of Ansbach, Germany, and Natalie and Austin Noe, of Sidney, siblings, Stephanie Long, of Nebraska, Jonathan (Stacy) Curtis, of Troy, Erica (Dwight) Aspacher, of Lebanon, Ohio, Joshua Long, of Sidney, Hanna Long, of Piqua, nieces, Raelynn Curtis, Paisley Curtis and Victoria Long.

Gregory was a faithful employee of Aunt Millie's Bakery in Sidney and previously worked at Wells Brothers in Anna. He was a 2001 graduate of Anna High School where he played on the first football team. He loved fishing, boating, motorcycling, target shooting and hunting. He enjoyed home remodeling and loved spending time with his family.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Brent Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery, Swanders.

Contributions may be made to the Scarf Foundation in Gregory's memory.

Online memories may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.