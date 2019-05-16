SIDNEY — Gregory R. Westerheide, age 57, of Sidney passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 20, 1962, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Maurice and Doris (Kantner) Westerheide.

Gregg is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Gary Carter, Anna; and nephews Matthew and Luke.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister Mary.

Gregg was a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick. He participated in the Special Olympics and was a proud Ohio State fan. He was employed at S & H Products, Sidney.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie with the Rev. Deacon Paul Timmerman officiating. Burial will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Minster on Monday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Patrick Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.