SIDNEY – Greyson Daniel Solomon Carr, 11 months, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

He was born June 18, 2018, in Lima, Ohio, the son of Sean Carr, of Sidney, and Kristen Jenkins and Devan Cruea Sr., of Sidney.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Daniel Carr; and great-grandparents, John and Mary Lou Carr.

He is survived by his father; his mother and stepfather; his sister, Faith Carr; his stepbrothers, Devan Cruea Jr., and Eric Cruea; his grandparents, Tami Carr, Ernest Mooney and Anita Johnson; and great-grandparents, Dennis and Robin Gross and Richard and Connie Dircksen.

A service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.