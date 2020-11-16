WEST LIBERTY — Gwendolyn Sue Walters, 75, of West Liberty, passed away unexpectedly at 12:46 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born on July 26, 1945, a daughter of the late Lowell D. and Marion (Dozer) Fogle-Anderson.

Sue first married Bob Hodge and he survives in Tennessee. She later married Bob Leopard and he preceded her in death.

Sue most recently married Jerry Walters on November 15, 2014 in Sidney, Ohio, and he survives in West Liberty. She is also survived by her five sons, Jeff (Jenni) Hodge of West Mansfield, Chris Hodge of Plain City, Tim Hodge of Bellefontaine, Devon (Tammy) Hodge of DeGraff, and Travis Hodge of Seattle, Washington; three step-children, Tracey (Rhonda) Walters of Conroy, Trent (Shelly) Walters of Heath, and Trista (Keith) Hardwick of West Liberty; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, two sisters, Gerry Waugh of Marysville, Cindy (Bob) Culver of Louden Tennessee; a brother, Daren (Cheryl) Fogle of Kenton; and several nieces and nephews.

Sue retired as a receptionist from Holloway Sportswear in Sidney. She loved working in her yard and most especially attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Per Sue's request, no public services will be observed. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in West Mansfield, Ohio at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Sue's memory, to the Logan County Cancer Society, c/o Mary Rutan Foundations, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine is honored to serve the Walters family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.