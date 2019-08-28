CELINA — The Rev. Deacon Halver L. Belcher, age 76, formerly of Minster, passed away at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home in Celina.

He was born Feb. 18, 1943, to the late Elster and June (Hess) Belcher. His mother survives in Mouthcard, Kentucky. He married Sharon Neumeyer on Sept. 5, 1964, in Freemont, Ohio, and she survives in Celina.

He is also survived by children, Lisa and Rob Albers, Minster, and Eric and Janet Belcher, Minster; grandchildren, Matthew Albers, Kayla Albers and fiancé Jordan Luthman, Benjamin and Kayla Belcher, Dustin Belcher, Lexi and Eric Roediger, Andrew, Jenna, Reese and Charlotte Belcher; great-granddaughter, Kynlee Belcher; brother, Gregory Lee and Martha Belcher, Mouthcard, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his father, son Lyndel and Janet (Purpus) Belcher and grandson Nicholas.

Hal was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he served as a deacon. He was also a Lay Pastor Ministry Director for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He was a member of the Minster Civic Association, Minster Service Club and the Minster K of C.

Hal received his PhD in education from the University of Toledo. He was a former superintendent at Minster Schools and principal at Holy Angels School in Sidney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Blessed From Above" organ fund at St. Augustine Church.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.