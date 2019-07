PIQUA — Hannah Rose O'Leary, 5, of Piqua passed from this life to join Jesus her Lord and Savior on Wednesday July 3, 2019, at the UPMC Children's Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Piqua. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua