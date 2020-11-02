1/2
Harley Luster Keith
1936 - 2020
SIDNEY — Harley Luster Keith, 83, of Sidney passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 12:08 AM at his residence.

He was born on December 27, 1936 in Flat Rock, Kentucky, the son of the late Rexie and Magola (Maxwell) Keith. On June 17, 1958, Harley married the former Janet Tidwell, who preceded him in death March 4, 2003.

He is survived by daughter, Kathy (Bennie) Whitehead of Sidney; brother, Cecil (Carol) Keith of Sidney; one grandchild; ten great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren with another one on the way. He was preceded in death by son, James Keith, great-grandson, Jo Jo Whitehead and two brothers, Volley and Paris Keith.

Mr. Keith was employed by Sidney Machine Shop for over 39 years as a Welder. He enjoyed hunting, mushroom hunting and working on his own cars. Harley loved going to the race track and in his early years working on race cars. He especially enjoyed sitting out in his front yard.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 12 PM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney with Pastor John Young officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio. Friends may visit 10 AM up until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Harley's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the Keith family at our website, www.cromesfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
NOV
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
