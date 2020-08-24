1/2
Harold Cavinder
SIDNEY — Harold J. Cavinder, 89, of Sidney, passed away at 2:14 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1931, the son of the late Ivan and G. Murrel (Mees) Cavinder. On April 19, 1952, he married the former Hazel Liz Line, who preceded him in death on July 15, 2013.

Harold is survived by sons, Stanton and Christopher Cavinder, both of Sidney; grandchildren, Reggie (Shannon) Cavinder, Adam (Kristi) Cavinder, Emilie (Austin Sarver) Cavinder and Alex Cavinder; great-grandchildren, Max Cavinder, Nick Cavinder, Annika Cavinder and Jaxx Sarver; brother, Gary Cavinder, of Sidney; sisters, Keitha (James) Wisecup, of Maplewood, and Joyce (Glen) Martin, of Anna.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald and Richard Cavinder, and sisters, Katy Ratliff and Beverly Shelby.

Mr. Cavinder spent 43 years as a truck driver for Sidney Truck and Storage. He was an avid woodworker. He loved spending every weekend at The Spot restaurant with his wife, and continued that tradition even after her passing. Harold absolutely loved seeing and spending time with his grandchildren and great -grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Oates officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to the Cavinder family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
