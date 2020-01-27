SIDNEY — Harold Eugene "Gene" Copeland, 76, Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

He was born Oct. 21, 1943, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Harold Edgar and Christina (Meyer) Copeland and they are deceased.

He married Diana Brandon in 1985 and she survives along with three sons, Jeremy Copeland and girlfriend, Patricia Grimes, of Farmville, North Carolina, Arthur Eugene Copeland and wife Tracy, of Celina, Ohio, and Kelly Joe Copeland, of Sidney, Ohio; one sister, Pat Koons, of California, and one brother, Ralph Copeland, of Anna, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Three sisters, Virginia Ailes, Carol Cullison, and Betty Copeland, have preceded Gene in death.

He was a laborer at Stolle Corporation in Sidney, Ohio before his retirement.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio, with Pastor Jim Valekis officiating. Friends may call at Salm-Mcgill and Tangeman Funeral from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be handling Gene's funeral arrangements and condolences may be expressed on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.