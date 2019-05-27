Harold Kinsella

Obituary
SIDNEY — Harold P. "Sharkey" Kinsella, 94, of Sidney, passed away at 3:03 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by his family in the Hospice of Miami County Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 10, 1924, in Piqua, the son of the late Edward and Lunita (Kenton) Kinsella.

His wife of 55 years, Eleanor J. (Thaman) Kinsella preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 1999. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, John, William, and Michael. He is survived by five children, Patrick (Susan) Kinsella, Julia (Charles) Clune, Kathleen (Richard) Blank, Kevin Kinsella, and Mary (Jeff) Lightfield. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Harold, also known as "Sharkey," was a graduate of Sidney Holy Angels High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific. Following his military service, he attended the University of Dayton. He had a 33-year career with Trans World Airlines at the Dayton National Airport.

Sharkey enjoyed all sports in youth, especially basketball and boxing. Throughout the years, he enjoyed following Notre Dame Football, Dayton Flyers basketball, and the Cincinnati Reds.

Sharkey was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, where a memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with Father Frank Amberger officiating.

Burial with military honors provided by the Sidney American Legion Post 217 will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday morning, from 9 to 10:15 a.m., at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Miami County or Lehman High School Foundation in Sharkey's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Kinsella family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2019
