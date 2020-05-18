Harriett Mann
JACKSON CENTER — Harriett Selma Mann, 100, of Jackson Center, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Shelby Skilled Rehab in Sidney, Ohio. She was born in Logan County, Ohio, on Jan. 24, 1920, a daughter of the late Forest Heintz and Selma Etta (Coverstone) Stahler. Harriett married Virgil Eugene Ambos and he preceded her in death on June 16, 1954. She then married Cloyd Korn who also preceded her in death. Harriett later married Luther W. Mann who preceded her in death on April 14, 2019. She was also preceded in death by two stepdaughters, Jean Sell and Gail Mann; a stepson, Paul Mann; and two brothers, Richard Stahler and Jack Stahler. Harriett is survived by three daughters, Beth Morris, of Jackson Center, Judy (Ed) Thompson, of Lakeview, and Kim (Keith) Mann, of Wichita, Kansas; a stepdaughter, Rita (Gary) Gerkey, of Sidney; three stepsons, Rexx (Carol) Mann, of Arizona, Jerry Mann, of Jackson Center, and Tom (Dixie) Mann, of Jackson Center; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a stepdaughter-in-law, Linda Mann. A homemaker, Harriett had worked for many years as a secretary at Jackson Center High School. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson Center. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St., Jackson Center, OH 45334. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
214 W. Pike St.
Jackson Center, OH 45334
937-596-6164
