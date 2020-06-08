Harry Benshoff
SIDNEY — Harry L. Benshoff, age 73 of Sidney, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Wilson Health Emergency Room.

He was born March 6, 1947, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Robert Benshoff and Imogene (Shroyer) Donald. He married Paula (Swiger) Benshoff on Aug. 31, 1968, and she survives.

Left to cherish his memory include son, Ryan Benshoff, of Sylva, North Carolina; daughter, Kary (Stephen) Chan, of Findlay; grandchildren, Daisy Benshoff, Lucian Chan, Kieran Chan and Dylan Benshoff; and half brother, Lewis (Mary) Donald, of Lancaster.

He was preceded in death by brother, Robert Benshoff, and sister, Patty Burns.

Harry was a 1965 graduate of Riverside High School. He worked at LeRoi Dresser for over 25 years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and fishing. He loved classic cars and attending cars shows. He could be seen walking his dog, Jackson, every morning in Tawawa Park. He loved spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SCARF, P.O. Box 671, Sidney, OH 45365.

Arrangements for the Benshoff family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
