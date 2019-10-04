PIQUA – Harry J. Straker, 92, of Piqua, passed away at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born May 25, 1927, in Yorkshire to the late Harry R. and Mary (Bauer) Straker. He married Betty J. Grisez on June 18, 1950, in Willowdell; she preceded him in death on Nov. 22, 2017.

Survivors include a sister, Harriett Hartley, of Piqua; two sister-in-laws, Marilyn (Joseph) Staudt, of Williamstown, West Virginia, and Mary (late James) Grisez, of Willowdell; three nephews, Jed (Lisa) Grisez, Jeff (Paula) Staudt, John (Adele) Hartley Jr.; a niece, Ann (Jack) Hill; four great-nieces, Anne, Emily, Sophia, Ana; a great-great-niece, Lucy; and a great-great-nephew, James.

Mr. Straker was a graduate of Versailles High School. He was a United States Army veteran, having served during World War II. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church. He worked for Dunson Supply before purchasing Piqua Automotive where he served as the president. He was a hard worker; even through his retirement he enjoyed traveling as a sales representative for his business. He was a 32nd degree member of the Free and Accepted Masons and was active with Warren Lodge No. 24. He was also a member of the Republican Men's Club, and a member of the American Legion Post 184 for 73 years where he served as a past commander. He enjoyed maintaining his lawn, gardening, making sauerkraut, pickles and pickled red beets.

A service to honor his life will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Green officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles, where full military honors will be provided by the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad.

Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where a Masonic Service will be held at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua, OH 45356 or the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad, P.O. Box 720 Piqua, OH 45356 or to one's favorite charity.

