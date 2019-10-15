SIDNEY — Helen Jane Sloan Babbitt, age 100, died peacefully at Dorothy Love Retirement Community in Sidney, Ohio, on Oct. 14, 2019. Jane was born on May 15, 1919 (when Woodrow Wilson was President) in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, to Helen Otley Sloan and Raymond Gibson Sloan.

In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband C. Stephen Babbitt and her brother Raymond Gibson Sloan, of Middletown, Ohio.

She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah B. Wolfinger (John) of Sidney, Ohio, and Elizabeth B. Ferry (Tom), of Hockessin, Delaware. She is also survived by her six grandsons, Scott S. Barr (Holly), of Anna, Ohio, Christopher S. Barr (fiancée Emily), of Sidney, Ohio, Eric M. Barr (Sarah), of Dublin, OH, Jeffrey T. Barr (Jennifer) of San Diego, CA, Andrew B. Ferry (fiancée Danielle), of New York, New York, and William B. Ferry, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and eight great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Barr, Noah and Cassidy Barr, Cael and Laurynn Barr, Grant Hoying and Malyse and Wesley Barr, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jane graduated from Lansdowne High School where she played field hockey and basketball and was elected May Queen. She attended Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and met her future husband, Steve, while she was employed at Connecticut General Life Insurance Company in Philadelphia. Jane and Steve were married on June 14, 1947, and enjoyed 52 years of marriage until Steve's death in 1999.

Jane was a very warm, kind person who made friends easily. Steve's insurance and banking career took them to New Jersey, Indiana, and ultimately to Erie, Pennsylvania, where they spent many happy years playing golf, picnicking on the Lake Erie shore and spending time and travelling with their group of dear friends. Jane was a volunteer for many years for numerous organizations in Erie, including the Hamot Hospital Auxiliary and the Visiting Nurses Association, and she was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Erie.

She was a lifelong lover of the beach and she especially enjoyed trips to the Atlantic Ocean shore in New Jersey and Delaware with her daughters and their families. Jane loved sports of all kinds and participated in the annual family football and basketball pools until well into her nineties. She also was an accomplished needle worker; her beautiful cross stitch and embroidery works are proudly displayed in her daughter's homes.

Jane truly adored her role as Grammy to her six grandsons. She delighted in attending their numerous sporting events and she was so proud of their many academic, artistic and professional accomplishments. They were the light of her life.

A service honoring Jane's life will be held in the Amos Chapel at Dorothy Love on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at 4 p.m. with the Rev. James Oates officiating. A private committal service will be held in Erie, Pennsylvania, at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Community Foundation, Dorothy Love Retirement Community or a .