PIQUA—Helen E. Dooley, age 68, of Piqua, passed away at 1:31 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Kettering Health Network Piqua.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, with Pastor officiating Dr. Keith Gebhart. Burial will follow at Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford, OH. The family will receive friends 12 -1 PM on Wednesday, at the funeral home.