Helen Elizabeth Ansley
RIDGEWAY — Helen Elizabeth Ansley, 94, of Ridgeway, loving Mother, Aunt and Grandmother passed away at the age of 94, at Logan Acres Senior Community in Bellefontaine, Ohio on November 16, 2020.

A private family graveside service and burial will be held at Wolfcreek Cemetery with Pastor Tim Kohl officiating. A memorial dinner for the family will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was married to the late William R. Ansley of Ridgeway, Ohio. She is survived by her sons Richard (Jo) Ansley of McCartysville, OH and Donald E. Ansley of Ridgeway, OH and daughters-in-law Karen Ansley of Powell, OH (married to Dennis Keith); and Kathy Ansley (married to Jerold Kia); along with 7 grandchildren Trisha (Rod) Rayner, Miki (Dave) Voisard, TJ (Kelly) Ansley, Jennifer (Gavin) Strickland, Dana(Parker) Huston, Megan(Mark) Bergman, Robin(Jimmie) Bailey; 19 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Glendora (Skidmore) McGee, Husband; William R. Ansley, sisters; Roberta Frank, Margaret DuBro, sons; Wayne, Jerold Kia, and Dennis Keith, granddaughter; Krista (Ansley) McDonald and grandson; Brian Ansley.

Helen enjoyed working on the family farm growing up, raising chickens, milking cows, gardening, canning, cooking and above all taking care of her family. After losing most of her vision, she still strived to cook without opening a recipe book, sew and mend by hand, care for her grandchildren, and work as a homemaker. Helen loved to be surrounded by her family at big dinners at the family home. Helen will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends; she was the heart of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ridgemont High School Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
