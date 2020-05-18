Helen Fogt
SIDNEY — Helen E. Fogt, age 94, of Sidney, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 4:55 p.m. She was born Nov. 17, 1925, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herbert Edwards and Gertrude (Gentis) Edwards. She married Robert A. Fogt and he preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory include children, Penny (Robert) Maurer, of Dayton, Rick (Shelly) Fogt, of Sidney, and Kimberly (Nicholas) Grilliot, of Covington; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by three brothers. Helen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pemberton. She also worked many years at Copeland Corporation and the Pavilion Nursing Home. She enjoyed playing card games with her family every Friday night and square dancing. She was known to everyone as a loving, caring person who always had a smile on her face. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed. Friends may call Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Baptist Church of Pemberton, 6787 Palestine St., Pemberton. Social distancing will be in effect due to COVID-19. Private services will be held at noon with the Rev. Jon Richmond officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements for the Fogt family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
