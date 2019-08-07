SIDNEY — Helen K. Gusching, 91, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1928, in McCartyville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Cecelia (Prenger) Meyer. On Oct. 23, 1954, she married Nagle V. Gusching, who preceded her in death on March 19, 2002.

Helen is survived by three sons, Alan (Mine) Gusching, of Columbus, David (Susan) Gusching, of Piqua, and Gregory (Suzanne) Gusching, of Battle Creek, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Teresa Gusching-Heitkamp, of New Bremen; six grandchildren, Michael (Natalia) Gusching, Jaime (William) Babeaux, Matthew Gusching, Stephanie Gusching, Jacob Gusching and Nicholas Gusching; two great-grandchildren, Gabriela and Eva Gusching; sister, Joan Boltz, of Sidney; and sisters-in-law, Norma Meyer and Mary Jane Gusching.

She was preceded in death by son, James V. Gusching in 2004; brother, Elmer Meyer; sister, Marjorie Meyer; three brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Walter Jr. and Anne Gusching, H. John Gusching and Richard Gusching.

Helen was a graduate of Anna High School and was formerly an executive secretary at the Monarch Machine Tool Company. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, the Sacred Heart Altar Rosary Society, and was a lay distributor and member of the Wilson Hospital ministry team. She also served as past coordinator of the Catholic Hour at Dorothy Love, and was a volunteer in the RCIA program.

Helen was an active member of Newman Club for 50 years and a longtime member of the Book and Travel Club. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the family cottage on Indian Lake.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery in McCartyville.

The family will receive friends at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Angels Endowment or to Lehman Foundation in Helen's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Helen's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.