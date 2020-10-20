VAN WERT — Helen Klecker Drees, of Van Wert, passed away quietly on October 19, 2020 at Vancrest Health Care Center.

She had been in declining health for several years. She was born February 20, 1917 in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Charles A. Klecker and Kathryn Ellen Hook, who both preceded her in death. On May 10, 1947, she married Leonard J. Drees in Sidney, Ohio. He preceded her In death on November 26, 1971.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Kathryn L. (Mrs. Ray) Powell of Green, Ohio, Cheryl J. (Mrs. Sumner) Walters of Green Valley, Arizona; one son, Daniel C. Drees of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandchildren, Michelle (Mrs. Joe) Stein of Medina, Ohio, Matthew (and his wife Greta) Powell of Tallmadge, Ohio; Eliot (and his wife Karen) Walters of Island Heights, New Jersey, Nicholas (and his wife Corin) Walters of Mesa, Arizona, and Cailin Walters of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles F. Klecker and Ambrose H. Klecker, both of Sidney, Ohio.

Before moving to Vancrest, Helen had been very active in a number of organizations in the community. She was an active and faithful member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, and the Altar and Rosary Society. Helen and her husband Leonard owned and operated the D & H Parts and Equipment Company in Van Wert for many years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. Burial of the cremains will be at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio. According to Helen's wishes, there will be no visitation. Preferred memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 North Broadway, Greenville, Ohio; otherwise to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.