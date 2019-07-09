LAKEVIEW — Helen V. Lykins, 94, of Lakeview, went to her heavenly home Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 31, 1924, in Otway, a daughter of Preston and Bessie Mae Newman Mustard. She was the last surviving member of her family of 10.

An active member of the Mount Tabor Church of God for many years, she is now a member of the eternal congregation She was saved at Petersville Church of God in Kentucky on Mother's Day 1951. Helen never gave up on her salvation or trust in God for 68 years. She was active in the Lord's work as a teacher and leading congregational singing. She also sang in the choir as well as special singing. Helen was a hard worker and employed at many jobs, her most recent was with Yeasel's Plastic Pkg. Prior to that she was with Indian Lake Schools, Wicker's Resorts of Indian Lake and the Shoe Factory in Lewis County, Kentucky. During World War II, she worked at Wright Field in Dayton and this was the job she loved the most.

Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Sharon (Tom) Nuss, Karen Kay (Terry) Bothel, Patsy Jean (Samuel) Everhart, Deborah Morris, Becky (Eddie) Cooper, Terry (Chris) Lykins and Timothy (Teresa) Lykins; 28 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Elwood Lykins; three grandchildren, Amanda Sue Watkins, Audra Sue Thurman Karns and Morgan McCully; sisters, Myrtle Mustard, Anise Elrod, Alma Burris, Dorothy Lewis and Daisy Lewis; and brothers, Myrle Mustard, Ollie Mustard, Odle Mustard and Buddy Mustard.

Brother Nathan Price officiates a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Mount Tabor Church of God, 8113 County Road 13, DeGraff, where visitation is from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Brother Kerry Snapp officiates a graveside service in Huntsville Cemetery following the funeral.

Arrangements are in the care of Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory, West Liberty.

Express condolences at www.jenningsfarley.com.