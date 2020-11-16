1/3
Hendrik Johannes "Henry" Roozemond Jr.
SIDNEY — Hendrik "Henry" Johannes Roozemond Jr., age 87 of Sidney, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 4:30 PM at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on April 30, 1933 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the son of the late Hendrik Johannes and Johanna Helena (Kneulman) Roozemond .

On April 27, 1978 Henry married Alice Lenora (Lansford) who survives along with four children, Michael Roozemond of Fremont, OH, Sylvia (Kirk) Wilson of Conroe, TX, Chancey (Jeremy) Wick of Sidney, and Jason Roozemond of Mesa, AZ, brother, Fred (Ellie) Roozemond of Amsterdam, Netherlands, three grandchildren, Maggie, Dalton, and Brittany, and one great-granddaughter, Lily Mae.

Mr. Roozemond served his country as Master Sergeant in the US Air Force. He was a Retired Commander of Veteran's of Foreign War, Post 3280, Clovis, NM, and member of the American Legion.

In keeping with Mr. Roozemond's wishes, his body will be cremated. A Private Commital Service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the Roozemond family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
