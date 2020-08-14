SIDNEY — Henry Terry Bateman, age 83, of Sidney, passed away Aug. 11, 2020, due to recent illness.

Henry was born March 23, 1937, in Hogsett, West Virginia, to Henry Terry Bateman Sr. and Marie (Bush) Bateman.

On June 6, 1971, he married and is survived by Girstene (Phelps) VanHook. He is also survived by a sister, Joyce Moore, of Delaware, Ohio; son, Terry (Barbara) Bateman, of Sidney, and daughter, Deborah (John) Whitehead, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, along with stepdaughters, Patricia (Charles) Johnson, Sidney, Carol (James) Kennedy, Xenia, Ohio, and Judy (Larry) Pietch, Norwalk, Ohio. Surviving as well, are many grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved and miss their grandfather and uncle.

Henry was preceded in death, by a brother, John Bateman, and sisters, Anna Lee (Gene) Godwin, Mildred (Buck) Davis and Wanda (Hugh) King.

In his life Henry was a tool and die maker for Sidney Tool and Die for over 30 years. He was an avid fisherman and a talented drummer. He was a member of the Zanesfield Volunteer Fire Department, an Honorary Lifetime member of the AmVets and past member of the VFW.

He attended the Northtowne Church of God in Sidney where he was baptized in 2006.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, with Pastor Jon Braunstein officiating. A celebration of Henry's life is planned for a future time.

Donations may be made to the Northtowne Church of God, 2008 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, in Henry's memory.

Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.