SIDNEY — Herbert "Tony" A. Ross, 62, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 3:55 a.m. at Sidney Care Center.

He was born on Oct. 28, 1956, in Sidney, the son of late Herbert J. Ross and Dorothy (Williams) Ross, who survives.

He is survived by four grandchildren; stepson, Shawn Hovatter, of Connecticut; four stepgrandchildren and sister, Carol Atkinson of Sevierville, TN.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Ross; brother, Jim Ross; and sister, Ann Garrison.

Mr. Ross was employed by Minster Machine as a machinist for over 43 years. Tony enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date at the family discretion. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed to the Ross family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com