Herbert Brown
1935 - 2020
VAN WERT — Herbert Junior "Brownie" Brown, 85, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1935, in Liberty Township, Van Wert County, the son of the late Pearl Raymond and Laura Etta (Johnson) Brown. On Sept. 7, 1968,he married the former Ginger A. Blakeley, who survives.

Other family members include his children, Jean (Rick) Funk, of Sidney, Peggy J. (Mike) Johnson, of Van Wert, Roxie (Dewaine) Darst, of Van Wert, Jobina (Scott) Brooks, of Fredericktown, Ohio, April (Scott) Bigham, of Van Wert, Johnny Brown, of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Katie (Mitch) Spencer, of Harlan, Indiana; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Herb was preceded in death by a son, Norman Brown; seven brothers, Buster A. Brown, Joseph E. Brown, Raymond R. Brown, Emmitt F. Brown, Arthur L. Brown, Eugene W. Brown and Leland D. Brown; three sisters, Lela Leona Adelblue, D. Marcile Longwell, and Dorothy Marsee; and a great granddaughter.

Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Army National Guard until June 5, 1964. He was a member of the Apostolic Church in Van Wert and retired from Eaton (Aeroquip) Corporation in 1997. He was a member of Harvey Lewis Post 346, Ohio City. He was presented with the Father of the Year Award by Gov. Rhodes in 1979.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Apostolic Church with the Rev. Robert Frake officiating. There will be calling hours 1 to 3 p.m prior to the service also at the church. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery where military rites will be conducted.

Preferred memorials are to The Apostolic Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Apostolic Church
JUL
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Apostolic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert
616 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-6385
