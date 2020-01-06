NEW BREMEN — Herbert F. "Bud" Brussell, age 87, of New Bremen, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 5:50 p.m. at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1932, in Lebanon, Kentucky, the son of the late Leonard and Nancy (Head) Brussell. On Oct. 10, 1955, he married Irene Fiely at St. Augustine Church in Minster, and she survives in New Bremen.

Also surviving are his children, Nancy Riethman, Bob (Sharon) Brussell, Betty Brussell, Jerry (Deb) Brussell, all of New Bremen, Deb (Bill) Holthaus, of Fort Loramie, Diane (Dod) Noffsinger, of Anna, and Mary (Audwin) Jones, of Troy; 16 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Bud was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jean Brussell, a son in-law, Bill Riethman, and his siblings, Margaret Leugers, Joseph Brussell, James Brussell, Nancy Lee, Naomi Bright, Alma Wolfe, and William Brussell.

Bud had served his country in the United States Army as he was stationed in New York. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen where he was active in the men's sodality. He was a member of the Minster Machine 25 Year Club. He had retired from the Minster Machine Co. in 1995 after 44 years of dedicated service as a molder. After retirement, he enjoyed going out to eat, working on cars, and enjoyed traveling; taking many trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Herb loved his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen with the Rev. Thomas Dorn and the Rev. Greg Bornhorst officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church, one hour prior to the Mass.

Memorial contributions can be made to Grand Lake Hospice, or the New Bremen Emergency Squad.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.