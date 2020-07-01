SIDNEY — Herbert L. DeWeese, age 90. of Sidney, passed away June 30, 2020. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love Retirement Center.

He was born March 14, 1930, in Union Township, Logan County to the late Paul DeWeese and Zilpha (Culp) DeWeese. He married Lois (Harry) DeWeese on June 12, 1962, and she preceded him in death on June 19, 2018.

Left to cherish his memory include son, Steve (Sharon) DeWeese, of Fort Loramie; daughter, Diane (Jeff) Simon, of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Adam DeWeese, Morgan DeWeese, Lucas Simon, Gabriel Simon and Emilia Simon; sisters-in-law, Clara DeWeese, of Sidney, Charlotte Johns, of Davison, Michigan, Emily Ode, of Jackson, Michigan, and Eva Metcalf, of Jackson, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by brother, Lowell DeWeese, sister, Margery Tanger; and brothers-in-law, William Tanger, Clayton Johns, Dave Ode and Bob Metcalf.

Herbert proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956. He was very involved in his church, the First Church of the Nazarene, where he helped maintained the church property and garden. He was a 1948 graduate of Riverside High School and later went on to graduate from The Ohio State University with a degree in Education. He worked for over 31 years as an educator at Bridgeview Middle School until his retirement in 1991. Herbert enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was loved deeply by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

His family will be receiving friends Friday, July 3, 2020, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Chad Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery in DeGraff.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Church of the Nazarene in Herbert's memory.

Arrangements for the DeWeese family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.