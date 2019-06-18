Herbert Lee Zacharias

Service Information
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH
45822
(419)-586-5161
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
BOTKINS – Herbert Lee Zacharias, age 88, of Botkins, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Vancrest Health Care Center in St. Marys.

He was born on June 2, 1931, in Covington, Ohio, to the late Arthur Clarence and Ethel Reva (Feitshans) Zacharias. On Sept. 28, 1951, he married Lois Jean Brumbaugh, who survives, living in St. Marys.

Herbert is also survived by his children, Terry (Linda) Zacharias, of St. Marys, Randy (Miriam) Zacharias, Joel (Joann) Zacharias, both of Celina, Lorna (Pat) Deininger, of Grand Island, Florida; 10 grandchildren, Alicia (Codey) Welker, Abbey (Ryan) Rutschilling, Alexis (Tyler) Faller, Veronica (Shawn) Mullins, Justin (Brady) Crouch, Tina (Robert) Molloy, Missy Zhacharias, Amy (Kevin) Moeller, A. J. Zacharias, David Zacharias; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Zacharias, Reva Zacharias, both of Versailles, Norma Jay, of Troy, Evelyn Curtis, of Versailles; and his sister-in-law Marion Zacharias, of Covington. He was preceded in death by his brother Harold Zacharias and his brother-in-law Arthur Curtis.

Herbert served his country in the United States Army from 1955 until 1957. He was a life-long farmer and retired from Lotridge Rubber Co. in Botkins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday June 21, 2019, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Fr. Vince Wirtner C.PP.S. officiating. Burial will follow in the North Grove Cemetery in Celina.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, and an hour before services at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North St. Lima, OH 45805.

Condolences may be shared on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from June 18 to June 19, 2019
