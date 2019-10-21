WAPAKONETA – Herman A. Wildermuth, 87, of Wapakoneta, formerly of Jackson Center, passed away 2 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Gardens of Wapakoneta, surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Jackson Township, Shelby County, the son of the Albert and Cora (Schuler) Wildermuth, who preceded him in death. On April 17, 1999, he married Geraldine "Gerry" (Alloway) Sheldon, and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, Michael Wildermuth, Jackson Center; a daughter, Sherri (Bruce) Burkard, Alma, Michigan; two stepchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Morrisey, Lima, and Thomas "Rob" Sheldon, Wapakoneta; grandchildren, Kaleena Tangeman and Caleb Tangeman; stepgrandchildren, Alexander Ryan Morrisey and Katherine Grace Morriseyl several great grandchildren; niece, Renee (Gessel) Nunez; and sister-in-law, Joyce Wildermuth.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Wildermuth.

Herman was baptized in the St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Jackson Township, and a 1949 graduate of Jackson Center High School. In 1952, Herman was inducted in the U.S. Army. He served as a tank commander with the 3rd Armored Division during the Korean War. His outfit fought in three major battles, Pork Chop Hill, Hamburger Hill, and Heartbreak Ridge, and Herman received the Bronze Star.

He grew up on the family farm and returned to the farm after being discharged from the Army. He worked at Ford Motor Co. Lima Engine Plant for 29 years. After retiring, he continued to farm until 1997. Herman stayed active on the farm and loved planting garden and mowing yard. He enjoyed deer hunting and trapping with his son, Michael. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lima, and the American Legion, Scherer Post 493, Jackson Center. Herman also enjoyed going the Lima Symphony with his wife, Gerry, traveling and making daily visits to Steinke's Marathon, Botkins. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Samuel Payne and the Rev. Ed Shady officiating. Burial is to follow in Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson, Ohio, with military rites to be conducted by the Scherer Post 493, American Legion officiating.

The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jackson Center FFA or the American Legion, Scherer Post 493.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.